The Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) Rapid DNA program stopped a serial thief after blood found at a crime scene connected the defendant to his profile in the Local DNA Database. The defendant is also charged with multiple Crime-Bail-Crime enhancements for thefts committed while out of custody for other felony 2017 cases.

The defendant is David Navor Andrade, 26, of Garden Grove. On Dec. 6 at approximately 4:45 a.m., Andrade is accused of shattering the glass front door of a commercial business in Garden Grove.

He is accused of burglarizing the business and stealing $220 cash, four external hard drives, and a box of checks from the business.

The business owner called the Garden Grove Police Department (GGPD), who investigated this case and collected blood found near the broken glass.

On Dec. 18, GGPD sent the blood swabs to OCDA to be analyzed by the Rapid DNA instrument, which matched the blood to Andrade’s existing Local DNA profile the same day.

On Dec. 27, GGPD arrested Andrade at the North Justice Center in Fullerton following his court appearance for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charges.

The defendant is further accused of possessing a counterfeit $100 bill at the time of his arrest.

Andrade is accused of possessing stolen property including a passport, multiple identification cards, check stubs, and an opened package containing two Louis Vuitton handbags at his residence.