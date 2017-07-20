St. Hedwig 8th Grade graduate Caden Contreras has been awarded a Notre Dame Club of Orange County (NDCOC) Scholarship Award for Outstanding Community Service.

NDCOC board president Paul Irving said Contreras was honored for exemplifying what it means to “give back” by volunteering and participating in a host of community service programs while at St. Hedwig. Contreras is one of 8 Orange County students recognized for their school service.

A $250 scholarship to offset tuition costs will be forwarded to Servite High School in Anaheim where Contreras will attend in the Fall.

According to Irving, presentation of the Scholarship Awards recognizes graduating 8th graders at each of the participating Orange County Catholic Diocesan K-through-8 schools. In addition, the NDCOC will provide each school with plaques on which to list each year’s recipients.