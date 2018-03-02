The North Orange County Chamber of Commerce (NOCC) hosts its inaugural SHE (Speaks, Hears, Empowers) Influences Conference on Thursday, March 8. The fast-paced program brings together some of the region’s most successful and influential women to discuss business, leadership, personal health awareness, and social issues. SHE begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Los Coyotes Country Club in Buena Park. The NOCC is offering a supportive environment for business professionals to network, achieve personal development, and contribute to the community’s advancement. SHE provides attendees an opportunity to meet women leaders and business owners from around the region and discuss the best business practices and innovative opportunities.

Six dynamic speakers headline the SHE activities. Each a leader in their industry, they represent diverse backgrounds and include: Olivia Duane Adams, Chief Customer Officer at Alteryx Inc.; Hazel Curtis, speaker and coach; Dr. Berenecea Eanes, Vice President of the Division of Student Affairs at Cal State Fullerton; Jennifer Fitzgerald, Vice President of Pringle and Associates and Fullerton City Council member; Carmen Koo, owner of Applied Air Conditioning; and Jill Olmstead, MSN, NP-C, FAANP, Nurse Practitioner at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group.

Tickets for the conference are available for $50 for chamber members and $75 for non-members. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information about the conference, registration, and sponsorship details, call 714-871-3100 or email Sarah McKelvey at sarah@nocchamber.com or visit the NOC Chamber website at NOCChamber.com.