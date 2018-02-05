The Community Action Partnership of Orange County and Orange County Food Bank are pleased to welcome Gregory C. Scott as the organization’s new president and Chief Executive Officer.

Scott brings 20 years of vision and executive leadership in economic and community development, having most recently served as the president and CEO of New Directions for Veterans.

“I am elated to have Mr. Scott lead the Community Action Partnership of Orange County," said Alicia Berhow, chairwoman of the Board of Directors. “Gregory is passionate about eradicating poverty, serving the community of Orange County, and advocating for our clients. I‘ve been impressed with his leadership and the Board of Directors and staff look forward to working with him to continue our mission.”

“I’m honored and humbled to be appointed by the Board of Directors of CAPOC to serve as the new president and CEO as we partner together to eliminate and prevent the causes and effects of poverty by mobilizing and directing resources to programs that assist, educate, and promote self-sufficiency. This is an unprecedented opportunity to lead change in uncertain times for many people,” said Scott.

“Poverty shouldn’t be a life sentence, and this is an occasion to ensure families get the necessary resources they need to not only survive but thrive," he added. "I'm looking forward to being a leader in a national network of organizations that is a leading force in combating poverty and economic inequality in our community and around the country.”

Scott has worked extensively in the private and non-profit sectors focusing on social justice, diversity, education, youth development, poverty, financial stability, food and hunger, affordable housing, homelessness, veteran issues, and was considered to be the best choice to tackle the challenges facing low-income residents in Orange County.

A longtime Orange County resident, Scott has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Orange County YMCA Community Services Branch, is a board member for Holman Community Development Corporation, the South Los Angeles Collaborative for Transitional Aged Youth, and the Southern California Counseling Center. Scott, originally from New Jersey, holds a bachelor’s degree from William Paterson University and a Master of Science degree in Community Economic Development from Southern New Hampshire University.