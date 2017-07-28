A music teacher was charged last week with committing lewd acts on two students, who were each under the age of seven.

Investigators are looking to identify additional victims of Randal “Randy” Letcher Scott, 57, who taught at the Music Town music school, which has locations in Cypress and Irvine.

Scott is accused of committing a lewd act on a 5-year-old child identified as Jane Doe 1 between October 2015 and December 2015. Jane Doe 1 was a student at Music Town at the time. During November 2016, Scott is accused of sexually assaulting another Music Town student identified as a 6-year-old Jane Doe 2.

Scott was arrested on July 18, 2017 and his arraignment hearing was on July 20. Scott faces 30 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

The investigation in the case is still ongoing and investigators asks anyone with information or who believes they have been a victim to contact CPD Detective Deanna Hartman 714-229-6738 or OCDA Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman 714-347-8794.