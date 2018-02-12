Some of Europe’s finest musicians will be performing at the Segerstrom Center this month and next. The Danish String Quartet will perform in Samueli Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. Frederik Øland and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen will be on violin, Asbjørn Nørgaard on viola, and Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin on cello.

The quartet will be performing the music of Haydn, Mozart, Widmann, and Brahms. Tickets start at $38.

Then on Wednesday, March 21 the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Daniel Hope, will be in the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. A pre-concert lecture by Brian Lauritzen will take place at 7 p.m. before the performance begins at 8. They will perform Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” as well as selections from Mueller and Richter. Tickets start at $30 and tickets for both events may be obtained by calling 949-553-2422 or visiting www.philharmonicsociety.org.