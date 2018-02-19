Several local Chambers of Commerce will come together for a reception at The Great Wolf Lodge of Southern California on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This Multi-Chamber Reception is a great opportunity for businesses to network and promote their organization. RSVP’s are required for this event so please get yours in early. Light refreshments will be served and there will be a cash bar.

Garden Grove, Westminster, Cypress, Anaheim, and Fountain Valley are the cities participating.

The Great Wolf Lodge of Southern California is located at 12681 Harbor Blvd. in Garden Grove.

Please RSVP to your Chamber:

Garden Grove: 714-638-7950; staff@gardengrovechamber.com; www.gardengrovechamber.com

Westminster: 714-898-9648; biz@westminsterchamber.org; www.westminsterchamber.com

Cypress: 714-484-6014; info@cypresschamber.org; www.cypresschamber.org

Anaheim: 714-758-0222; info@anaheimchamber.org; www.anaheimchamber.org

Fountain Valley: 714-962-3822; info@fvchamber.com; www.fvchamber.com