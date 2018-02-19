The OC Fair has announced a five-day run of the Monster Truck Destruction Tour in the Action Sports Arena, July 25-29, during the 2018 OC Fair.

Monster Truck Destruction Tour

Wednesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, 1:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29, 1 & 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50

Fans won’t want to miss a second of the loud, crushing, knockout Monster Truck Destruction Tour as Monster Trucks and Freestyle Moto-X rumble through the Action Sports Arena for seven shows over five days during the 2018 OC Fair. VIP meet and greet and photo opportunities also available.

Tickets to performances in the Action Sports Arena are $17.50; each ticket includes admission to the OC Fair and assigned seating in the grandstand of the arena. There are also premier-viewing seats available for $20 and $22.50 each. Fairgoers without a ticket to the performance are welcome to watch the show from the bleachers, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and are available via Ticketmaster. More performances and action sports at the 2018 OC Fair will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up for pre-sale emails at ocfair.com/newsletters.

Super Pass holders can purchase tickets to select Pacific Amphitheatre, The Hangar, and Action Sports Arena performances at a two-for-one discount. The 2018 Super Pass is a season pass that includes admission to all 23 days of the OC Fair, as well as several exclusive discounts. To purchase, visit ocfair.com/superpass.

The 2018 OC Fair is July 13-Aug. 12, open Wednesday-Sunday.