On Jan. 19, Mayor Pro Tem Stacy Berry represented the City of Cypress in Sacramento at the League of California Cities’ first policy committee meetings in 2018. This is Berry’s second year serving on the Community Services Committee, which is integral to the League’s policy-making process.

“The League’s committees are important as they give Cypress a voice in issues that affect our budgets and shape future policies at the state and local levels. Without these meetings, our influence on the state’s decisions would be greatly diminished,” said Berry.

“We appreciate our local leaders for their service and value their contributions to the League’s advocacy efforts by serving on a League policy committee. Because of their dedication, the League is able to demonstrate a strong unified voice in the Capitol when advocating on issues that have a great impact on city services and their communities,” said League Executive Director Carolyn Coleman.

The League has seven standing League policy committees including Community Services, Governance, Transparency and Labor Relations, Environmental Quality, Housing, Community and Economic Development, Public Safety, Revenue and Taxation, and Transportation, Communications, and Public Works. These committees value proposed legislation as it related to existing policy and make recommendations for legislation where the League currently does not have policy.

The League’s policy-making process allows the issues facing California cities to be debated and the organization’s policy directions to be established. Approximately 350 city officials serve on the League’s policy committees and add their collective expertise, wisdom, and opinions to the policy debate that is the foundation of League policy. The recommendations from the policy committee are forwarded to the League Board of Directors.

Following the January meetings in Sacramento, the League’s policy committees will meet April 12-13 in Pomona, June 7-8 in Sacramento, and in September during the League’s annual conference in Long Beach as needed.

For more information on the League’s policy development process please visit its website at www.cacities.org/polcomm.