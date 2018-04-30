Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University is pleased to announce Mariachi Los Camperos will headline a night of traditional Mexican music with special guest Mariachi Mestizo at Heartbeat of Mexico Festival on Saturday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1961 by the famed late founder, Jose Natividad “Nati” Cano, Mariachi Los Camperos has been recognized with two GRAMMY awards for its role in popularizing mariachi in the United States. Known for world-class musicianship, artful interpretation of classic tunes, inventive arrangements, and tight vocal harmonies, the group has performed at prestigious concert halls, including Carnegie Hall and Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Theater. Mariachi Los Camperos continues to tour globally and perform at the popular Los Angeles landmark La Fonda de Los Camperos, the first-ever Mariachi Dine and Show founded by Nati Cano in 1969.

Mariachi Mestizo, the talented young ensemble of The Mariachi Studio in the Central Valley is known for its high-caliber performances. Under the tutelage of Juan Morales, the ensemble has performed at Carnegie Hall as well as recorded an album at Capitol Records’ largest recording space, Studio A.

On May 27, Musco Center’s third annual Heartbeat of Mexico presents a free daytime festival featuring performances by some of the top local and regional Mexican-American music, dance and folklórico ensembles, crafts for kids and families, a food fair and many more events outside on the Bette and Wylie Aitken Arts Plaza. In the evening of May 27, a ticketed concert will feature Natalia Lafourcade, the new voice of Mexico and GRAMMY Award winner. Heartbeat of Mexico is a Musco Center World CAFE Event presented in association with Chapman University’s Latinx Staff & Faculty Forum.

Tickets for May 26 are on sale now and may be purchased through the Musco Center online at www.muscocenter.org/ or by calling the box office at 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726). All print-at-home tickets include a no-cost parking pass. Musco Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Chapman University at 415 North Glassell, Orange.