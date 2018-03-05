OC Fair & Event Center is host to more than 150 year-round events throughout the fairgrounds. Here’s what’s coming up in March 2018.

Now through March 25: LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil has brought LUZIA to SoCal! Experience water inside the Big Top, jaw-dropping acts, and larger-than-life props in this unique production unlike any show you have ever seen.

Cost: Tickets start at $50; premium and VIP seating available. General parking is $10 (preferred is $15, bus/limo is $20).

More info: cirquedusoleil.com/luzia

March 2-3: Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market

At Flying Miz Daisy, the goal is to bring together the best vintage exhibitors on the West Coast selling unique goods, all under one roof. Come be inspired and shop in all the styled and curated spaces.

Hours: Friday & Saturday, March 2-3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $8 general admission; $5 senior (65+); free for children 12 and younger. Admission is good for both days. Parking is $8.

Info: flyingmizdaisy.com

March 3-4: 2018 Pokemon Regional Championships

Pokemon Trading Card Game and video game players, supporters, and fans are invited to attend the 2018 Pokemon Regional Championships.

Hours: Saturday & Sunday, March 3-4, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Info: pokemon.com/play

March 3, 10, & 17: Garden Classes at Centennial Farm

Topics include Citrus Care and Pruning (March 3), Food Preservation Workshop: Escabeche (March 10), and Floral Design Workshop: Centerpieces (March 17).

Hours: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Fees vary

Info: Pre-registration is required; sign up at ocfair.com/gardenclasses

March 8: AAOC Trade Show & Conference

The 47th annual Apartment Association of Orange County (AAOC) trade show and conference will feature more than 100 booths with various products and services for rental property owners, resident managers, Realtors, and property management companies.

Hours: Thursday, March 8, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission. Parking is $8.

Info: aaoc.com

March 9: Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN

Ronny Rios vs. Azat Hovhannisyan plus Alexis Rocha vs. Aaron McKenna

Hours: Friday, March 9, 4-10 p.m.

Cost: $50 general admission. Parking is $8.

Info: goldenboytickets.com

March 16-18: MUSINK Tattoo Convention & Music Festival

SoCal’s premiere tattoo convention, car show, and music festival presented by Travis Barker will feature Descendents, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, and more. See full lineup for all three days and get tickets at musinkfest.com.

Hours: Friday, March 16, 3-10 p.m.; Saturday, March 17, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, March 18, noon-9 p.m.

Cost: $29.50 general admission. Parking is $8.

Info: musinkfest.com

March 24-25: Crossroads of the West Gun Show

Two-day gun and Western Americana show with guns, accessories, tactical gear, ammunition, safes, personal protection products, and more. All California firearms laws will be enforced.

Hours: Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday, March 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $18 general admission; children 12 and younger are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parking is $8—enter at Gate 3 or 10.

Info: crossroadsgunshows.com

March 29: Orange County’s Largest Mixer

Join 2,500 like-minded business professionals from across Orange County for an evening of making new business connections, generating leads, and renewing past business relationships. The 15th annual event will feature more than 175 exhibitors, 25 chambers of commerce, and 20 restaurants.

Hours: Thursday, March 29, 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $20 general admission. Parking is $8.

Info: ocmixer.com

March 31: Zedtown

Zombie defense mobilization efforts are now underway as Orange County residents prepare for an impending zombie invasion experience—armed with only foam blasters.

Hours: Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. (two events; each lasts four hours)

Cost: $40 general admission. Parking is $8.

Info: us.zedtown.com

Save the date:

April 13-15: Imaginology

At OC Fair’s Imaginology, kids and families will not only see a world of wonder, but can participate in a wide range of fun and educational hands-on activities designed to inspire and encourage academic and career exploration.

Cost: Free admission

More info: ocfair.com/imaginology

July 13-Aug. 12: 2018 OC Fair

Get ready for 23 days of fun at the 2018 OC Fair, where you can “Free Your Inner Farmer” and enjoy all the rides, food, games, and entertainment you can handle. Performances are being announced at pacamp.com.

Cost: $12-$14 general admission/$7 senior (60+) and youth (ages 6-12)/free for children five and younger. Parking is $10. Super Pass is currently available for $30 (price valid until Feb. 28).

More info: ocfair.com

Ongoing events

Certified Costa Mesa Farmer’s Market—Thursdays

Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free admission and parking

Orange County Marketplace—Saturdays and Sundays

Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

$2 admission; free parking in designated lots

Centennial Farm—Open daily

Hours: Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free admission and parking

Heroes Hall—Wednesdays-Sundays

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free admission and parking