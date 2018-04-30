“Love Never Dies” is no “Phantom of the Opera,” and the simple fact that it is the sequel to one of the world’s most beloved musicals takes something away from it, as it does not live up to its predecessor. However it does play on the story of the beloved characters and plot line in a new musical with a distinct feel all its own. It is filled with beautiful vocal performances, a clever, dramatic, unpredictable story line, and incredible sets.

A nearly packed house was in attendance for opening night at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on April 24, for this tale that finds the phantom and Christine Daaé ten years after their initial fateful rendezvous. They meet again in New York, with the phantom better-off and Christine married with a son.

The scene-setting first few numbers in Act One are magnificent, luminescent, and captivating, as they portray Coney Island’s gaudy entertainment scene.

Christine and the phantom deliberate over what can come of their relationship now, if anything, and their duet recalling days gone by, “Beneath a Moonless Sky,” is particularly beautiful, as is the song with that title, “Beautiful,” in which Christine’s son Gustave’s peculiar musical inclination is made known to the phantom.

In Act Two, Christine’s once and current mates confront one another and make a deal to decide whose she will ultimately be in a brilliant and catchy tune, “Devil Take the Hindmost.”

Perhaps the crowning musical moment was Christine’s New York performance debut, in a stunning gown singing the song for which the musical is named.

A twist of an end gives fuller meaning to the musical’s title and will touch even the most cynical of hearts.

The production is a melodramatic, visually stunning one that entertains and holds the attention.

The show runs at the Segerstrom through May 5, and the phantom for most performances will be Gardar Thor Cortes, and Gustave will be Christian Harmston. However alternates played both of those roles on opening night, with Bronson Norris Murphy as the phantom and Jake Heston Miller as Gustave. The two were magnificent.

Katrina Kemp as Fleck, Stephen Petrovich as Gangle, and Richard Koons as Squelch are a captivating trio of narrator-types who introduce the audience to the world of Mister Y’s Phantasma and pop up repeatedly. Meghan Picerno is a beautiful Christine, and Karen Mason as Madame Giry and Mary Michael Patterson as Meg Giry also are surprising stars. A solid ensemble backs them up.

Save for a few very minor opening night glitches, the show was a hit, and the audience made known as much, with unhindered cheering, and a standing ovation at the evening’s end.