The pride of Los Alamitos boys 2005 elite soccer made it to the sweet 16 of the California State Cup. Over 200 teams in Southern CA competed and our local boys made it all the way to the final 16. This accomplishment is a first for boys their age in our community's history. The team is coached by Donovan Martinez. Donovan is also the varsity coach of LAHS, which is one of the top ten division one high schools in California. Donovan will be moving the boys up to compete in gold level/flight I soccer the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

