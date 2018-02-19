Sara Kass of Los Alamitos was named to the Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College for the Fall 2017 semester. Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg is a highly selective, private, four-year residential, liberal arts college located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, approximately 90 miles west of New York City. With an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 2200 students, Muhlenberg College is dedicated to shaping creative, compassionate, collaborative leaders through rigorous academic programs in the arts, humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences, as well as selected pre-professional programs, including accounting, business, education, and public health. A member of the Centennial Conference, Muhlenberg completes in 22 varsity sports.