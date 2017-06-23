By Susan Morales

Los Alamitos Medical Center recently announced that it collected 2,733 servings of cereal and $2,290 to provide children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer. The “Healthy Over Hungry” Cereal Drive benefits the Summer Harvest Food Bank located in Los Alamitos. The drive ran June 3 – 10 of this year.

“I am so proud that our staff stepped up once again this year and donated so generously,” said Kent Clayton, chief executive officer of Los Alamitos Medical Center. “Helping others and serving our community is at the heart of what we do each day. We wanted to help in the fight against hunger in Los Alamitos and the surrounding communities and we wanted to make an impact for those in need.”

Summer can be a particularly tough time for many food-insecure families because children can no longer rely on the schools for nutritious meals.

The hospital staff are thrilled that so many will now be helped with the recent donations.

