By Ted Apodaca

Los Alamitos High’s softball team closed out the regular season with a 10-0 league record after defeating Fountain Valley last week, 11-2, at Fountain Valley High. The Griffins had secured the league title prior to the game, as Huntington Beach finished with a 7-3 record and Marina took third at 6-4.

The Griffins closed out the season as the No. 1 ranked team in Orange County and No. 2 in the CIF-SS Division 1 rankings behind No. 1 Norco.

The Griffins scored three runs in the top of the first against Fountain Valley before cruising to the 11-2 win. Winning pitcher Ryan Denhart pitched just three innings as the Griffins led 5-0 after three giving Head Coach Rob Weil a chance to give playing time his reserves.

Alexa Schultz was 2 for 3 with a home run, double and five RBIs to spark the Griffin offense. Caitie Ladd was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Andrea Gonzalez was also 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Allison Englant was also 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

The Griffins have faced Norco this season, dropping a 1-0 game to the Cougars in the championship game of the Carew Classic Tournament.