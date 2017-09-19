The wrath of Hurricane Harvey will go down in history for the flooding, destruction, and death left in its path. Houston, Texas is among the hardest hit areas. Harvey’s fury forced tens of thousands of victims to leave their homes. They were evacuated and rescued due to the rising flood waters. Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain in Houston in days, matching the area’s annual rainfall. The death toll is at more than 60 people and rising.

When the disaster hit first, local responders, neighbors, and volunteers went into action to help out those in need. Many from throughout Southern California have also answered the call to help. More than 20 people with the area American Red Cross are in Houston and other areas hit by Harvey. They are with the Red Cross Orange County Chapter Desert to the Sea Region, which serves Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.

Tony Briggs is the spokesperson and among those deployed to Texas. He arrived Monday, Aug. 28. He is assigned to the mega shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

“We are at 10,400 people. Considering everything everyone is going through things are running very well.” The Red Cross is here to respond, recover, and rebuild. They provide food, shelter and other provisions to disaster victims.

Briggs says in most disasters, “Most people are in shock and sad, but that is not the case here. I think it has to do with the community. It is a very tight community.”

There have been thousands of cases of neighbors helping neighbors. Volunteers bringing their boats and trucks to help in the evacuation of flood victims. Briggs says the recovery could take anywhere from 1-3 weeks or even longer. Once the waters recede they will assess the damage.

“We need to determine how many houses were damaged and how many houses were destroyed. This storm has just been epic. It has put into light why it is important to be prepared. You need to have your emergency kit, talk with your family, so if something like this happens it becomes muscle memory.”

Experts say you should have enough food, water and medicine to last you at least three days. Other recommended previsions include flashlights, batteries, a radio, and cash. Briggs says when it comes to a disaster, “It’s not an if but a when.”

For the most part, the country went into this disaster a divided nation, but Harvey in all its devastation has brought it together. The storm has brought out the good in people. Showing how the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love to recover what is lost.

If you would like to help the hurricane Harvey victims you can make a contribution through the American Red Cross by texting “Harvey” to 90999 to donate $10 or you can call 855-999-Give.

