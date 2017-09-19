By Rachel Baldauf

In kindergarten, when asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, Jake Nix automatically replied, “major league pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals.”

Growing up, he would throw baseballs at a brick wall outside of his home and field ground balls until it grew dark and his grandparents had to drag him to dinner. As a young player, he spent hours at the batting cages with his grandfather, hitting balls until the sun went down.

Put simply, Jake Nix was born to play baseball.

Now a minor league player for the Padres, the 21-year-old is quickly becoming a rising star in the Padres organization and is listed as the team’s #15 top prospect.

According to Nix, some of his earliest memories are of playing catch with his grandfather. From that moment on, baseball became his obsession. “I kind of was always different even when I was younger,” he said. “From a young age, I think I was just kind of obsessed.”

Nix’s love for the game only grew as he began his baseball journey at Los Alamitos Youth Baseball League. There, Nix made friends with his fellow players, many of whom he is still very close with today. “We grew up playing together and playing each other. I miss that friendly rivalry that we grew up with,” he said.

It was not until Nix’s sophomore year at Los Alamitos High School that he began to realize his true potential as a baseball player. As the only sophomore on the varsity team, Nix pitched a no-hitter on his very first start against an undefeated team. Almost immediately, colleges began showing interest. “My sophomore year was a real eye-opener for me,” he said. “When colleges started showing interest, it was like, ‘dang.’ It really just makes you believe in yourself.”

Eventually, Nix’s hard work and dedication resulted in both a scholarship to UCLA as well as the opportunity to play on Team USA in the 2013 18U Baseball World Cup. Playing all the way across the world in Taiwan, Nix’s team brought home a gold medal for the U.S. “That was awesome,” Nix said. “There’s just nothing like that.”

Nix’s journey to professional baseball has certainly been an unconventional one. After committing to UCLA, Nix was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2014 draft. Several complications, however, led to Nix deciding not to sign with the Astros. After the situation caused his collegiate eligibility to become uncertain, Nix decided to attend IMG Academy in Florida, a post-graduate boarding school for athletes.

In 2015, however, Nix’s dreams of playing professional baseball were resurrected when he was drafted by the San Diego Padres. Since then, Nix has been working his way up the ranks of the minor leagues, playing for teams such as the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the Lake Elsinore Storm, and the San Antonio Missions.

According to Nix, the life of a professional baseball player is not always glamorous. Currently, Nix plays in San Antonio, which he pointedly describes as “hotter than hell.” Due to the great amounts of traveling required, Nix’s days oftentimes consists of long bus rides and hotel stays. Even more, the minor league season consists of 140 games in approximately 150 days. “140 games takes a toll on your body,” Nix said. “You’re basically never going to feel 100 percent.”

Despite this, Nix wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Nix says that the friendships he has built with his fellow teammates make all of the long days and grueling game schedules worth it. “I think with just that friendship and camaraderie, especially if you’re with a good group of guys, you become a family,” he said. “I talk to a lot of these guys almost every day in the off-season. Some of them live clear across the country, but we’ll talk all of the time.”

Even with Nix’s success, he remains humble. He credits much of his success not to himself, but to his family members who have guided him throughout his journey. Specifically, Nix thanks his grandfather, who he describes as “the one who first put a ball in [his] hand.”

“He would take me to the batting cages almost every day, and he always made sure I had all of the gear that I needed,” Nix said. “When I was in high school, my grandpa didn’t miss a single practice.” Nix also expresses gratitude for his mother for her continual love and support. “Between the two of them, I always had somebody at every game,” he says.

As for his dreams for the future, baseball, naturally, is Nix’s number one priority. “I want to play in the big leagues for 15 years,” he said. “That’s the goal.” And Nix has no illusions about what it will take to get there. “It takes a lot, a lot, of hard work. You see these guys on the TV out there doing it in the big leagues. There are 750 players that are active in the MLB, and they are the very best of the very best,” he said. “It’s not because they just got lucky.”

His advice to younger players is to “try to be the hardest working person in the room at all times.”

“You can’t expect to get anywhere without hard work, anywhere in life, really,” he said. “When you’re not just given things, it makes you appreciate them a lot more. You get back what you put into things.”