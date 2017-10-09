Lou Pagano, founder of Little Fishermen’s Fish & Chips never saw himself as a restaurant owner, but with three generations of chefs in the family and a love for serving people good food, the restaurant business was in his blood. Now, owner of six high quality fish restaurants, Pagano serves the people of Cypress fresh, family style fish at an affordable price.

Growing up in sunny San Pedro, he spent most of his days fishing while his father ran their little Italian seafood restaurant. Pagano remembered a time during the Second World War when the Italians were not allowed to have their fishing boats out at night, forcing his father to become a fisherman by day. Surrounded by generations of Italian fishermen, Pagano learned the tricks of the trade and the ocean became his home.

“As the youngest son my father wanted to train me as a chef and at first I didn’t have the propensity,” said Pagano. “He wanted me to be in the restaurant business and although I helped him at times, I wanted to be a fisherman. I commercial fished or worked ships or boats most of my life,” he continued.

Pagano learned to cook from watching his father and eventually his love for fishing translated into a business of his own. In 1993, he found himself following in his father’s footsteps, opening the first of his fish restaurants in Palm Desert.

When the first Fisherman’s Market and Grill opened, Pagano and his late partner, Bill Mortz personally took on the task of driving back and forth from the ports to the desert. They did this in order to ensure the use of the freshest and most high quality products. By maintaining good relationships with the distributors, he was always sold the best quality meat.

With five restaurants across Palm Desert and Palm Springs, Pagano was looking to expand. Tim Kelley, his COO, Rich Hamilton, his CFO and himself had been looking for the right spot to open up a small concept restaurant.

“We looked for about a year and found that Cypress had a good mix of both residential and work force,” said Pagano. Little Fishermen’s Fish & Chips found its home on the corner of Katella and Valley View, the perfect spot for a lunch break or a family dinner out.

Family is an extremely important part of Pagano’s life. When asked how he wants visitors to feel when walking into his restaurant he joked, “I want it to look like I’m having a barbeque fish fry in my backyard.”

After visiting Little Fishermen’s, I can see why Anthony Bourdain called their Baja Tacos, “truly extraordinary.” They were fresh, light and airy and were paired with a delicious sauce with freshly cut tomatoes, cabbage, and a squeeze of lime.

“We’re not a heavy, saucy restaurant and we believe that the fish should taste like itself,” said Pagano. “It’s always fresh,” he continued. Pagano prides himself on their extra thin batter and crisps their chips to perfection. Little Fisherman’s serves their fish either flat topped, charbroiled, or deep-fried and without all the extras that often masquerade the taste of quality fish.

Pagano still takes time out of his busy work schedule to go back to the shores of San Pedro in his fifty-foot sport fisher. He recently caught a 317 lb. blue tuna, a state record for the season, which took him an hour and a half to reel in.

Lou Pagano has found a way to meld his love for the ocean and his love for feeding people into one and plans on expanding his restaurants soon.

Always a fisherman at heart, Pagano had some words of wisdom about the joys of fishing, saying, “I’ve been out there many times and have caught nothing, and I’ve gone out and caught lots, that’s why they call it fishing not catching.”