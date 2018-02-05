To the Editor of Event News,

This letter to the editor is in response to the article titled “Cypress voters get first look at Town Center rezoning” published in the Jan. 19, 2018 edition. I was very vocal at this meeting because I did not believe that Measure GG almost passed without the City of Cypress (Cypress) getting anything except a cartoon showing a 20 acre park with a big lake. I really want the best outcome for Cypress, and Cypress needs a substantial park. A park with a gymnasium, a revenue producing park that will serve Cypress and the surrounding communities. The timing of the park can be one, five, or ten years away, but Cypress needs something big. This property is our last best chance.

As a seasoned gentleman, I know businessmen do not typically throw money away. Developing a Master Plan cost a fair amount of money. Getting a Measure on the ballot (twice) to change the property zoning cost a fair amount of money. Convincing the Cypress voters to change the zoning cost a fair amount of money. Why would Dr. Allred, an astute businessman, spend a fair amount of money? Because his estate stands to make a boatload of money. I just think Cypress is due a half-a-boatload of money if he wants the voters of Cypress to approve his new Measure.

His hired agents say 20 acres is enough land. A “consensus” I think is what I heard. A consensus between whom? I think it’s closer to 60 acres. I really do not know, but in the coming weeks I plan to come up with some valuation delta of a zoning change. I expect half of the windfall (60 acres of land) be given to Cypress. I’m not suggesting a 60 acre park because development of a park is $1 million plus an acre. Cypress could sell some land to match the Master Plan of Development, and add the Quimby fees for future development of the park.

Many other factors exist in the situation, but I ask that you just don’t believe a presentation from the folks that stand to benefit the most. Get all of the facts and make an informed decision. Right now, I know nothing. If you have something to add, I and the voters of Cypress need to hear what you have to say. Final note: I signed the petition to put a Measure on the ballot. I’m not afraid of this Measure, but I want Cypress to get a fair share of the prize.

Dave Sluga