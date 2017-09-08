LAEF’s Board of Directors recently provided a donation of $25,000 to support the salaries of the expanded Los Alamitos Unified School District’s mental health department.

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation is the trusted partner of the school district, and this donation is another example of LAEF providing significant funding in a critical area that has a positive impact for all students. The donation is largely due to the community’s support of LAEF’s King & Queen of Hearts campaign, which takes place each year from December to February.

According to Orange County’s annual report on the Conditions of Children, since 2008, serious mental illness among children and teens has led to a 47 percent increase in the rate of hospitalization. Furthermore, major depression and mood disorders accounted for 64 percent of all such hospitalizations. In an effort to proactively address this need, the Los Alamitos School District has hired additional mental health counselors to provide emotional support to its students. LAEF has stepped up to make sure Los Al students continue to have the support they need, and the funds required to bring counselors to the schools.

Los Alamitos Unified’s mental health support team includes Director of Special Education and Mental Health Dr. Heidi Olshan, Special Education and Mental Health Coordinator Grace Delk, two full-time counselors, Dr. Kirsten Jensen and Christina Park, and one part-time counselor, Stacey Eatmon. Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Ondrea Reed and Superintendent Dr. Sherry Kropp supervise the team. LAEF Board Members Michelle Boos-Stone and Tom Lent presented the check to Dr. Kropp on Aug. 25.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources.

For more information, call 562-799-4700 Ext. 80424 or email info@LAEF4kids.org today.