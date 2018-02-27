Twenty seven members of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) attended their annual AAUW Fund Luncheon at the La Palma home of Carol and Bob Marsh on Saturday, Feb. 10. They came to enjoy a wonderful catered lunch prepared by Gayle, the owner of Huff’s Restaurant in Los Alamitos, and to meet guest speaker Angeline Chen. The AAUW Fund luncheon fundraiser successfully raised approximately $800, including donations from members who could not be present, and $50 from a used book sale of books donated by members.

This was the first time that the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the AAUW had a catered lunch for the AAUW Fund. Thanks to Gayle, members could relax and enjoy a delicious meal that included chicken, beef tri-tip, two salads, rolls, carrots, two sheet cakes, and cookies for dessert. They were also treated to drinks of lemonade, water, and blood orange mimosas. The fresh homegrown blood orange juice was prepared and donated by Marilyn Forrstrom.

All branches of the AAUW contribute each year to the AAUW Fund, which is the world’s largest source of funding exclusively for fellowships and grants for graduate women. However, since the fellowships and grants are awarded by National AAUW, it is not often that members get to meet the women who received fellowships and grants. The Annual AAUW Fund luncheon gave members the opportunity to meet a person whose group was a recipient of an AAUW Community Action Grant, “Girls Empowerment Programming,” which was funded in part by the contributions of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the AAUW.

Toni Balma, the branch’s Legal Advocacy Chair, introduced Angeline Chen as the guest speaker for the day. Angeline grew up in Cerritos and was educated at Leal Elementary School, Tetzlaff Middle School, Cerritos High School, UC Irvine, and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She is an immigration attorney with the Law Offices of Carl Shusterman and speaks four languages. She lives in Pasadena now, but her parents still live in the same house that she grew up in in Cerritos. Angeline said that she wanted to be an activist when she was younger, and she is an activist today helping to empower girls.

Chen came as the representative of the YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley. She is the president of the Pasadena-Foothill Valley Board of Directors and serves on the board as a volunteer. Angeline described the YWCA’s programs that they provide to empower girls. They include TechGyrls, Express Yourself, and Girls Empowerment Summer Camp. These programs provide STEM opportunities to underserved, predominantly African American and Latina girls of ages 10-14. She said that these programs give girls the tolls they need to excel in school, prepare for higher education and careers, and make better decisions in their lives. The YWCA also provides for a free after school program for the girls until 6 p.m.

The YWCA Pasadena-Foothill Valley is fortunate to have Chen volunteering her time to help empower girls in their area to prepare for high school, college, and future careers.

Persons who have an Associate’s or higher degree from an accredited college or university, and are interested in joining the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the AAUW are invited to come to their next meeting on Thursday, March 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cerritos Park East at 13234 E. 166th St. in Cerritos. There will be an International Women’s Panel featuring four immigrant or refugee women from El Salvador, Iraq, South Africa, and Vietnam, moderated by President-Elect Harriet Moses. The women will be sharing stories about living in their former countries, telling how they came to America, and comparing their lives today living in California. For more information about the program, contact President-Elect Harriet Moses at 714-994-1487.