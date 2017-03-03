Kerri DaVanon and Brian Leibl were crowned the Los Alamitos Education Foundation’s King & Queen of Hearts on Feb. 24 at The Grand in Long Beach. The Queen of Hearts, Kerrie DaVanon, is the owner of Happy Hour Fit Club, Rossmoor resident, and a district parent. The King of Hearts, Brian Leibl, is a Rossmoor resident and a Los Alamitos High School parent. All eight Royal Court candidates ended their 10-week fundraising campaign at the Royal Ball and Coronation with the grand fundraising total at $180,000. That total far exceeds the previous record, set during the 2014-15 campaign of $110,000. Every dollar that each candidate raised counted as a vote and DaVanon and Leibl came out on top.

“I am especially pleased by the outpouring of support for the LAEF Programs Scholarship fund. Included in the grand total of $180,000 is over $12,000 that was donated by generous guests at the event.

These funds will make sure that every child in our district, regardless of any hardship a family might be facing, has access to our excellent after-school and summer enrichment programs,” said Carrie Logue, LAEF’s executive director. LAEF President Sean Payne said, “I am truly amazed by the ongoing success of King and Queen of Hearts campaign. Our fundraising has totaled to over $400,000 over the past four years and Royal Ball attendance has grown to nearly 250 community members. This will continue to benefit all students as proceeds support our STEAM Initiative (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, Math), which provides instruction and fairs on all campuses and the district-wide STEAM showcase on May 20 at LAHS. It also supports Media Center teachers at all elementary schools and seed funds to enhance STEAM learning all year long.”

Archduke sponsors SXS Industries and Southland Credit Union were on hand to cheer on all the candidates. Duke sponsors King Financial Group, Alamitos Eye Care, mac-fusion, Mass Mutual, Griffins Grill, Penske Toyota and Wells Fargo also applauded the Royal Court and their amazing fundraising accomplishment. The crowd enjoyed music from a jazz quartet of Los Alamitos High School students. Dr. Andrew Pulver, Los Al USD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, was the Master of Ceremonies.

“We are ecstatic and humbled by the tremendous amount of time and effort all the candidates put into the King & Queen of Hearts campaign,” said Logue. “We are thrilled by the engagement of our community and how the candidates introduced many new people to LAEF’s mission.”

The 2016-17 Queen Royal Court members are Watersafe Swim School owner Ginny Ferguson, Oak Middle School principal Erin Kominsky and Seal Beach Chamber past president Deb Machen. The King Royal Court members are New York Life agent Jeffrey Blancq, Brew Kitchen Ale House owner Joe Maggiore, and Tom Rowe who is the owner of The Abbey restaurant and the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce president.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence in our community by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to Pre-K to 12th grade students. For additional information on LAEF, please call 562-799-4700 x80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org. The King and Queen of Hearts campaign link is www.LAEF4Kids.org/kingandqueen.