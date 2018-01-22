Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Ambassador Theatre Group, and NETworks Presentations LLC announce that the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” will make its way to Segerstrom Center for the Arts FEb. 27-March 11.

Laura Michelle Kelly stars as Anna Leonowens and Jose Llana as the King of Siam. Joan Almedilla will play Lady Thiang, with Brian Rivera as Kralahome, Q Lim as Tuptim, Kavin Panmeechao as Lun Tha, Anthony Chan as Prince Chulalongkorn, Rhyees Stump as Louis Leonowens and Patrick Boll as Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsey. For more information, please visit thekinganditour.com, or on Facebook and Twitter.

Tickets for “The King and I” start at $29 and may be purchased online at SCFTA.org, the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa or by calling 714-556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at 714-755-0236. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 10 will include audio description, open captioning, and sign-language interpretation.

“The King and I,” directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Hailed as “first-rate, sumptuous” (The New York Times) and “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine), the production played 538 performances on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, “The King and I” boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting to Know You,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance,” “I Have Dreamed,” and “Something Wonderful.” Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the modernist king in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.