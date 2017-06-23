By Anne Hertz

When school is out for the summer, the average student loses approximately two months’ worth of learning. As students return in the fall, teachers spend close to a month on average re-teaching concepts from the previous year. The Boys & Girls Club of Cypress is doing their part to prevent the “summer slide” through Brain Gain – Boys & Girls Clubs of America's national initiative to prevent summer learning loss and keep kids on track. Brain Gain aims to deter summer learning loss through activities that develop higher-order thinking skills and keep members actively engaged in academics.

According to the Corporation for National Community and Service, “Reading five books during the summer months prevents learning loss”. Each week during the Club’s 9-week summer program, members will participate in bi-weekly story time activities and “drop everything and read” for at least 20 minutes. Each week, members will log the amount of time they spend reading and submit it at the end of the summer to the Cypress Library Reading by Design challenge to earn prizes and awards through their annual summer reading program. We would also like to thank cast members from Disney Store at Los Cerritos Center who stopped by the Club to donate a large book donation and read with our second grade group. Each member was able to start their summer reading by selecting a book from the generous donation of books.

In addition to reading activities, the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress will be featuring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) activities into their regular weekly activity schedule. STEM clubs such as Meet the Masters Club, ZOOB Builderz, Crazy 8’s Club, Loony Balloon Club and Planet Protectors will also be offered in the afternoons.

For more information about Summer Program, stop by the Club at 10161 Moody St. in Cypress, call 714-527-2697, or visit the website at www.bgccypress.org.

Featured Article Image: