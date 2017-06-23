By Colleen Janssen

How about a career that makes a difference in your community, instead of just a job? Excellent opportunities for employment are available for multiple positions at the Cypress Police Department. Hiring needs change frequently; check the website for up-to-date listings.

Filling the position of Police Officer Lateral/Academy Trained/Academy in Process is most desired by the department. These are officers who are already trained or currently in training.

“This is an honorable job,” said Sergeant Dean Pinvidic. “We want people who have a sense of service and want to give back to the community.”

“This is a great community,” continued Pinvidic. “When we drive on the streets, people wave. People respect the police department.”

“We are second to none with equipment; our vehicles, weapons, computers. Our new vehicles are Explorers. The number of employees means everyone knows everyone and it’s a fun place to work. Also, we have our own on-site shooting range, where we have to qualify every other month.”

Many agencies are large, and it can be hard to be noticed for promotions and special placements, often taking ten or more years to move into a choice assignment. Cypress Police Department has a different philosophy.

“Our special assignment rotation is three years,” said Pinvidic. “An extension is possible for two more years, but then you are back on patrol, bringing the skills you learned back to the field.”

Special assignments can include: detective, motor, regional task force, and administration. SWAT is a collateral duty, not a rotation, meaning it is in addition to a regular position. The exception to the rotation is officers who work with a K-9. That duty is for the life of the dog.

Another open position is for Police Officer Trainee. This is a temporary, non-sworn position while the trainee attends the California Police Officer Standards and Training (POST). This department sends officers to the POST offered at Goldenwest College Police Academy.

Pinvidic shared that a college degree in any major helps. Some suggested degrees could be: criminal justice, management, business, leadership, finance, and even science. All are applicable to police work.

Others can include psychology and degrees for which the skill can be helpful in working with people. Bilingual and multilingual candidates are welcomed at most police departments.

In addition to officers, many other personnel openings will occur over a year’s time. Potential candidates should check online at www.cypressca.org.

Volunteer Explorer positions are available for those ages 15-21. Most of the current Explorers are high school students, with a few college students, too.

“We recruit at job and career fairs,” said Pinvidic. “Also at college and special events.” Explorers help the police with traffic control at special events, Cypress Community Festival, Concert on the Green, open house and more.

Explorers participate in competitions, attend a mini-academy, and simulated trainings. The program is helpful for those considering a career in law enforcement who would like experience working with officers.

Police Aides are non-sworn employees, age 18 and over, and the department is always hiring. Aides work the front counter, traffic, DUI check points, accidents, administrative work, property and evidence, and in the crime lab.

Non-sworn Police Service Officers are recognizable in their green uniforms. They fill a full-time position, assisting with patrol, in the jail, responding to non-emergency calls, cold reports, accident and graffiti reports, crime and evidence lab, along with property and evidence.

Volunteers In Policing, also known as VIPs, are non-sworn volunteers who perform vacation checks, assist at the station, take cars to get washed and gassed, do lockdown drills at elementary schools, along with helping at events and with station tours.

Other non-sworn positions include the positions of Records Clerk and Office Assistant. Records Clerks keep track of all records and paperwork, while Office Assistants answer phones, type and perform other clerical tasks.

The Cypress Police Department offers opportunities for those wishing to help their community. Check the website at www.cypressca.org for more information, or to apply.