With its cool steampunk theme and lots of hands-on activities, Imaginology brings free, family-friendly fun with a focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) to OC Fair & Event Center April 13-15.

This exciting, three-day exploration of STEAM is open Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p..m. Admission is free and most activities are included. Parking is free on Friday and $8 on Saturday and Sunday. Friday is field trip day and is open to the public. Schools and large groups of 10 or more are encouraged to register, but it is not required. For more information, visit ocfair.com/steam.

Imaginology is the perfect place for curious people of all ages to discover the opportunities available in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math fields. Students are encouraged to explore the possibilities as they learn by doing at a variety of workshops and exhibits. Food will be available for sale at the event. Family-friendly activities and competitions for Imaginology include:

-Workshops and makeshops: Students can participate in activities including woodworking, sewing, creative crafting, tech play, ceramics, sun prints, and more. Local professionals and Imaginology staff lead the demonstrations and all necessary equipment and supplies are provided. Participants can take home the crafts and artwork they create.

-Youth competitions: Budding scientists and artists will showcase their talents in photography, videography, fiber arts, fine art, poetry, science, and engineering divisions. Competitions include 3-D printing, computer-generated art, fashion design, drawing, kinetic art, clay crafting, wood and metal art, and more. All competitions are free to enter and open to Orange County students. The deadline for online entry submissions is March 9. Project delivery day is April 5.

-NEW cultural celebration: Día del Niño, which translates to Day of the Child, joins Imaginology this year on Sunday, April 15, bringing a day of interactive arts workshops and performances by professional guest artists, arts organizations, and community artists. Día del Niño celebrates the artistic richness and cultural heritage of Orange County’s Latino community through engaging arts experiences, connects residents to local arts organizations and provides access to new artistic disciplines. This celebration will be presented in collaboration with Arts Orange County and Media Arts Santa Ana.

-Free on-site creative contests: Family members and friends can team up at Imaginology to compete in an onsite contest to decorate the best scarecrow on Saturday, April 14. Kids can enter the steampunk hat contest on Sunday, April 15. There are awards and prize money. It’s free to enter and basic materials will be provided but people are encouraged to bring their own decorations to make their entry unique. Visit ocfair.com/steam for details.

-Centennial Farm: Guests can check out animals and crops on the three-acre working farm and enjoy free tractor rides, an oxen exhibit, blacksmithing, sheep-shearing demonstrations, radish-seed planting, terrarium-making, and the OC Beekeepers exhibit.

-4-H competitions: Local youth are judged on their abilities to raise small livestock, their understanding of animal and veterinary sciences, and their projects on community service, aerospace, electricity, and more.

-Vital Link STEM + the Arts Career Showcase: Vital Link provides resources to help students discover and consider professional careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering or mathematics with exciting competitive displays, workshops, and competitions.

-More free activities: Exhibitors will offer things to do and see including Wild Science Activity Area, AG-Ventureland kids’ area, and family-friendly entertainment.

Imaginology is easily accessible from the 55, 405, and 73 freeways and from the OCTA 47, 55, and 178 bus lines.