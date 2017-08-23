I remember the first time I had ever heard of a home church. At the time, I was accustomed to more traditional churches, but as a homeschooled student, I was also used to embracing the less-traditional. I had a pretty good feeling that I’d end up at a home church one day. Several years later, my prediction proved true when my family helped start a church that now meets in a home in Buena Park.

To me, the idea of a home church has always sounded much like a Bible study: a couple of families and individuals gathering together in someone’s house to worship, spend time together, and talk about the Bible.

In fact, my church began as a Bible study led by my uncle, Alvin Velarde. He saw a need for people to know and understand the entire Word of God. In September 2009, Veritas Church was born. We met in my living room. Over time, other family members and friends joined us. As we grew, we moved to an elementary school, and eventually, became a true home church again when we moved to Alvin’s house, where we continue to meet every week.

Francis Chan, a former teaching pastor at Cornerstone Community Church, shares concerns that members of home churches may feel with large churches. In 2010, he left Cornerstone, the megachurch he had founded.

“I got frustrated at a point, just biblically,” Chan said during a talk at the Facebook headquarters in June, according to the Christian Post. “I'm going, wait a second. According to the Bible, every single one of these people has a supernatural gift that's meant to be used for the body. And I'm like, 5,000 people show up every week to hear my gift, see my gift. That's a lot of waste. Then I started thinking, how much does it cost to run this thing? Millions of dollars!”

Ultimately, Chan saw a danger in a church of such an enormous size.

“So I'm wasting the human resource of these people that according to Scripture have a miraculous gift that they could contribute to the body, but they're just sitting there quietly,” he said. “[T]hey just sit there and listen to me.”

He feared that his church was not following God’s command to love one another, briefly greeting each other on Sundays and gathering mainly in cliques once a week.

After leaving Cornerstone, Chan began a home church ministry in San Francisco called We Are Church.

“We've got a few hundred people now and it costs nothing,” he said. “And everyone's growing and everyone's having to read this book (the Bible) for themselves and people actually caring for one another.”

For many church-goers, a Sunday morning means sitting in a pew or row of chairs with many- perhaps hundreds or thousands- of people they may or may not know. It means a full worship band, a short time of turning to greet their neighbors, a pastor with a microphone (who they- again- may or may not know), and coffee and donuts on the patio before heading home.

For me, Sunday still involves sitting in chairs, worship, and a pastor, but it also means time to actually get to know everyone in the room. With only 20 or so people, there’s no reason not to. The smaller space necessitates a smaller congregation, which can lead to genuine friendship and a church-wide family. That’s one of the biggest advantages that a home-church can offer. It also offers a chance for the whole church body to eat a meal together, which we often do.

Even though the first churches met in homes, this isn’t what many church-goers are used to today. It may even seem scary. As gotquestions.org warns, “Because home churches function as independent small groups, they need have no accountability to anyone but themselves. This makes it much more difficult to judge their teachings… In contrast, larger congregations benefit from a plurality of elders, spiritually mature men (Titus 1:5-9) who are overseers of the flock, protecting them from false doctrine.”

Certainly any church requires accountability, regardless of the structure. However, there is no reason that being independent means it is difficult to judge the teachings of the church. That role falls on the congregation, so it is certainly a good idea to begin a home church with at least a few mature Christians who can hold teachers accountable. Having more people does not necessarily result in more accountability, as megachurches can fall into dangerous teachings, too.

The church is called to love God, love our neighbors, and make disciples. Attending a home church may be the best solution to being sure that Christians are doing just that and using their God-given gifts.