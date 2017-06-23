Dylan McLoy, a junior at Cypress High School, is a Delegate of the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, MA on June 29 – July 1.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science, technology, engineering or mathematics. The event is intended to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists, to stay true to their dream and to provide a path, plan, and resources to help them reach their goal.

Dylan was nominated by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and Science Director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists, to represent Cypress High School based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and technology.

During the three-day Congress, Dylan will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients talk about leading scientific research; be given advice from deans of the world’s top tech universities; be inspired by fellow teen science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and future of science and technology.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more nimble-minded and creative scientists and technologists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Executive Director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists. “Focused, bright, and determined students like Dylan McLoy are our future he deserves all mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

The Academy offers free service and programs to students who have desire to learn more about their future in science of technology. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers include online social networks through which future scientists and technologists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by tech and science leaders; and communications for parents and students on college acceptances and finances, skills acquisition, internships, careers guidance and much more.

The Academy has offices in Boston, is based out of Washington, DC, and is working to identify, encourage, and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to advances in society as scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematics.