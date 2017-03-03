Homes for Heroes aims to help close the gap between the cost of housing for military (active/veteran), law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, teachers and healthcare professionals who serve our community and nation every day.

Homes for Heroes is celebrating its 15th year of bringing big savings to everyday heroes. Inspired by the hometown heroes who serve and protect their communities and our country, a partnership of realtors, mortgage lenders, title companies, and other affiliated service providers created Homes for Heroes Inc. The sole purpose of this collaboration is to offer savings when buying or selling a home.

Homes for Heroes is proud to announce their Local Realtor Affiliate, Angie Santo, RE/MAX Tiffany and Lender Affiliate Keith Murphy, PERL Mortgage.

As affiliates they are trying to get the word out to the local community so that heroes are aware that they can take advantage of this program.

Angie recently helped, Rose O'Brien, a 4th grade teacher at Lindstrom Elementary and a professor at Long Beach City College sell her home in Lakewood and purchase a condo in Cypress. She was able to give back a $6,575 reward to Rose as a thank you for educating the future leaders of our community.

Rose had this to say about her experience with Angie, "After my husband passed away, I needed to downsize to a smaller condo. My friend recommended Angie to me. Angie went out of her way to help me to find the condo of my dreams. She was sensitive to my needs and didn't try to push something on me that I didn't want. I was able to take advantage of this wonderful program since I'm a teacher. Angie is a jewel and I guarantee you will love her. I would give her an A++!"

Over the past three years, Homes for Heroes has personally given back over $50,000 to their clients and $20,675,441 as a company on a national level. They will be holding a FREE Homes for Heroes workshop at the Cypress Public Library Thursday, March 23rd at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by registering at www.HomesforHeroes.com

If you would like more information about Homes for Heroes® or to schedule an interview with Angie Santo, please call 714-504-7831 or email asanto4@sbcglobal.net. You can also visit Angie’s website at www.AngieSanto.com.