Headlining The Youth Center’s third 2018 Community Support Campaign event at The Studio at Alamitos Eye Care in Los Alamitos on April 27 will be the only “Bono-approved” Hollywood U2 tribute band. A large crowd of at least 150 guests is expected to rock out while rallying to raise funds to benefit youth programs in the coming year.

“This show will blow the doors off Los Al!” said host and musician John Osborn, the husband of optometrist Dr. Avani Patel, owners of Alamitos Eye Care. Above the optometry office is The Studio, Osborn’s special place for everything musical. “You definitely won’t want to miss what’s happening. Get your tickets early as capacity is limited. We’ve prepared for this show by making some alterations to The Studio to make this the best one yet. If you were here last year, you will know what I’m talking about. Hollywood U2 is the only u2 tribute band endorsed by Bono, the lead singer of U2,” according to Osborn. “I was looking for high-quality entertainment on par with last year’s show, and this is what I came up with.”

The Hollywood U2 tribute band was founded by lead singer Joe Hier in 2003, and is based in Los Angeles. They have performed throughout the world to sold-out crowds in the United States, Singapore, Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic, France, Mexico, and for the U.S. Marines in Japan recently. They have captivated crowds of 10,000 plus, according to their website (www.hollywoodu2.com).

Guests at The Youth Center’s Live Music Party at The Studio will have plenty of complimentary food and beverages. One of this year’s food donations will be from Baja Fresh on Lampson Ave. in Seal Beach.

“Many thanks to Guadalupe Cid for the generous donation,” said Osborn. “Her family owns the franchise, and she is Dr. Patel’s right hand at the office. Lupe is a welcome addition to the Alamitos Eye Care family.”

Although not from the area, Osborn and his wife Dr. Patel are strong supporters of The Youth Center ever since opening Alamitos Eye Care 18 years ago.

“We initially came into contact with The Youth Center many years ago when asked if we would donate our services to kids in need,” said Osborn. “Avani and I have always felt that providing support to programs that enrich youth during their formative years will go a long way towards helping them see the possibilities in their own lives and reaching their full potential.”

If you would like to attend the Hollywood U2 tribute band event or any of the 2018 Community Support Campaign events, please RSVP and reserve your spot by going online to info@theyouthcenter.org or by calling The Youth Center Office at 562-493-4043.