Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University in association with Chapman University Latinx Staff and Faculty Forum present the inaugural Heartbeat of Mexico’s Big Ideas series between now and May 25 at 6 p.m. The free, public series explores the depths of Mexican and Mexican-American culture by top academics in the fields of Mexican Studies, Religious Studies and Music, leading up to the Heartbeat of Mexico festival May 26-27, 2018.

Each talk is 90 minutes and will be held in Leatherby Libraries B03, Center for American War Letters Archives. The series is also supported by Leatherby Libraries and the Chapman University Cross-Cultural Center.

Thursday, May 3, 6-7:30 p.m.

Booming Bandas of Los Angeles: Women Musicians in Oaxacan Philharmonic Brass Bands

Dr. Xóchitl C. Chávez, UC Riverside, Department of Music

Focusing on second-generation Zapotec brass bands in Los Angeles County, Dr. Chávez will showcase her documentation on how women and youth now fill the ranks of musicians and new leadership.

Thursday, May 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

The Trailblazing Women of Mariachi

Dr. Leonor Xóchitl Pérez

Mariachi music is a well-known, traditionally male genre. However, for over 100 years, women have actively performed this music and fought for their inclusion. Based on 20 years of original research, Dr. Pérez will present the history and stories of the Mexican and American mariachi women. Dr. Leonor Xóchitl Pérez is a leading proponent and preservationist of women’s mariachi history.

About Heartbeat of Mexico

Now in its third year, Musco Center presents Heartbeat of Mexico at Chapman University. In the evenings, Heartbeat of Mexico festival ticketed events will take place inside Musco Center with Mariachi Los Camperos headlining an event of traditional Mexican music with special guest Mariachi Mestizo Saturday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. Natalia Lafourcade, who is considered to be the voice of the Mexican people, is performing Sunday, May 27 at 6 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, a free daytime festival will feature performances by some of the top local and regional Mexican-American music, dance and folklórico ensembles, a juried visual art exhibition, crafts for kids and families, a food fair and many more events outside on the Bette and Wylie Aitken Arts Plaza.

Heartbeat of Mexico is a Musco Center World CAFE Event presented in association with Hilbert Museum and Chapman University’s Latinx Staff & Faculty Forum.

More information about free and ticketed Heartbeat of Mexico festival events is available online at www.muscocenter.org/.