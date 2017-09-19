By Colleen Janssen

Roller coaster enthusiasts, get ready. A new coaster called HangTime is coming to Knott’s Berry Farm in the summer of 2018. The state of the art coaster promises to thrill riders like no other ride in the Western United States.

Cherie Whyt, Director of Communications introduced Jon Storbeck, Vice President and General Manager, at a recent launch event to explain the project. “Knott’s has a history of firsts in roller coasters,” said Storbeck. “HangTime’s disappearing track creates a memorable illusion of the unknown as riders feel like they are hanging over a cliff, staring at the ground in nervous anticipation. This will excite the daring coaster fan.”

The stats for this coaster include a height of 150 feet. The track length is 2,198 feet and a capacity of three trains and 16 passenger-carrying units, each with a maximum velocity of 57 mph. The ride will have a 150-ft vertical lift, with a 96 degree first drop, followed by five inversions, and a holding break at 60 degrees. The ride will hang guests looking down over the first drop before starting the Negative-G Stall Loop. The colorful night-time track chase lighting has colors that can be changed during special events and holiday seasons.

The combination of a steel roller coaster towering 150-feet over the Boardwalk, unprecedented hold-times, and gravity-defying inversions, guarantee the rider a never before experienced ride. Air suspensions and twisting dive tracks send riders up a 15-story height, then a 96 degree drop, the steepest in California.

“I’ll be the first one to ride it once the manufacturer gives us the clearance,” said Jeff Gahagan, Vice President of Maintenance and Project Development, during a tour of the planned project site. “It’s 80 seconds of ride time.”

The surfing-themed ride will have a 48 inch minimum height restriction for riders, 350 pound weight limit, and will have to wear seat belts like the ones used for Xcelerator. We are working with Gerstlauer Amusement Rides, who is manufacturing this next-generation infinity coaster. Total planning has been two-and-a-half years and we start work on the fiberoptics on Monday. The foundations will begin August 28. Get your season pass for 2018, available now, and plan to ride HangTime when it opens,” shared Gahagan

Watch for online notification of the coaster’s opening, expected in about a year. The website, with information on season tickets, hours of operation, and, soon, HangTime opening date, is www.knotts.com.

In addition to the coaster, Knott’s added a new BBQ restaurant called Boardwalk BBQ in the Boardwalk area, offering salad, pulled pork with boysenberry BBQ sauce, brisket, turkey, ribs, chicken, wings and more.

The food is made from scratch, and cooked using smokers. The BBQ sauces and rubs are all Knott’s own recipes and made from scratch, too. Stop by and taste some good old-fashioned BBQ at Knott’s.

In other Knott’s news: “We made a property swap,” said Kevin Wynne, Vice President of Marketing. As many know, the fire station behind Knott’s, off Western Avenue, burned down in January and is now being replaced by a new station.

“The new station is under construction in another part of the property,” said Wynne. “Knott’s will take over the previous fire station property and build a parking lot.” While visitors ride the new HangTime coaster, they can glance over the fence and see the new lot, if they dare to open their eyes.