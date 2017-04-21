The Los Alamitos High softball team jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 10-0 win over Edison as the Griffins head into spring break.

Senior pitcher Ryan Denhart pitched just three innings before leaving with an 8-0 lead, as Brianna Jewett pitched three innings in relief, with Sarah Ladd closing out the seventh inning.

Denhart allowed three hits with a strikeout, while Jewett allowed just two hits and struck out two.

The Griffins broke the game open early with four runs in the first inning and four more in the second as they took control early in the road game. Cami Sellers had a home run and four RBIs, while Danielle Lew also homered. Jazzmyn Loe had an RBI double and Mary Iakopo had a hit, two RBIs and scored a run.

Andrea Gonzalez had a hit and scored a run.

The Griffins were ranked No. 1 in last week’s Orange County poll and No. 2 in the CIF-SS Division 1 poll behind Norco. The Griffins battled Norco in the championship of the Michelle Carew Classic on April 8, coming up short, 1-0. Denhart pitched seven innings, with just three hits allowed and five strikeouts.

The Griffins are 17-3 and 3-0 in league play, with Huntington Beach second in the Sunset League at 3-1. The Griffins will be off until April 25, when they will play at Huntington Beach, at 3:15 p.m.

