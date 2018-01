Los Alamitos High’s girls basketball team has opened the Sunset League with a 3-0 record. The Griffins defeated Fountain Valley, Edison and Marina. The Griffins topped Marina on Thursday, 74-29, led by sophomore Sydney Gandy with 28 points and 13 points from Kalei Iwami.

The Griffins played a key game on Tuesday (Jan. 16) at home against Huntington Beach, which also opened the season with a 3-0 record. The Griffins will be at Fountain Valley on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.