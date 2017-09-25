When it comes to giving, we often feel that unless we have a certain amount of “extra” left over, we don’t have anything to offer. We search for spare change, spare food, and even spare time, and find all too often, we have nothing to spare.

But, what if we redefined what was essential to include more than just our own needs and extended it to meeting the needs of those in need? What if we incorporated the needs of those around us in our day to day living?

Some may deem this idealistic, but the fact is, one man is making this ideal a reality. And in doing so, proving to those around him that the world really can change, if we truly want it to.

This man is Chef Bruno Serato, owner of the Anaheim White H ouse, founder of Caterina’s Club, and special guest at the Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce breakfast for September.

“When something bad happens, do the things you love the most,” said Serato which is why when his restaurant burnt down in February, he kept on feeding kids. Serato serves five dinners a week, to 4,000 kids a day, and he’s not stopping- because this is what he loves.

“It all started with one plate of pasta,” revealed Serato. His mother, Caterina, noticed a 6-year-old boy eating potato chips for dinner while visiting the Boys and Girls club of Anaheim in 2005. Saddened by the boy’s situation, they decided to offer him a plate of pasta. What began as one meal quickly became 10, 20, and 30 as Serato grew to realize, just how many kids go hungry in Orange County every day.

It seems impossible that in the O.C., one of the wealthiest communities in the world, a single kid would ever go hungry. There is so much excess here, so much privilege, so much wealth. And yet, they do.

“1 in every 5 children is insecure to have a hot meal,” Serato shared with a troubling look on his face. When the Boys and Girls Club would end for the day, Serato noticed the kids hanging out in motel parking lots. After talking to their families, he learned that many of them had been there long-term, cooking with the microwave solely, and regularly relying on meals from vending machines. Because they could not save enough to provide the first and last month’s rent, they were stuck to a life of revolving rooms and motel residence.

Driven to help, Serato created a program that moves families from motels into permanent housing by providing the initial security deposit. “I don’t want them to think they owe something to me personally,” he said, after sharing that he doesn’t ask any of the families he moves to pay him back or even meet him.

Serato came to this country with $200 in his pocket and began his life in America as a dishwasher. Not only does he understand the struggle, he cares enough to do something to help alleviate it. “People say, ‘My God Bruno you do so much.’ I’m like everyone else. I just cannot stop. I keep doing what I do.” Serato has even created his own hospitality program to help teens get the skills and training necessary to work in the industry and pull themselves out of poverty.

Serato’s compassion and humility is both motivating and convicting. “It takes zero dollars to do something good,” said Serato.

Although he recently raised more than $360,000 at the Caterina’s Club Gala, Serato began giving when he didn’t have much to give- and it was this that he kept emphasizing, “When you give love, you get 1 million times that love back.” It was in having a heart for others that Serato’s business and personal success grew, not the other way around.

Serato is expecting to open a remodeled Anaheim White House this November. “The first opening night will be for the children,” Serato told the Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce with an undeniable smile. Somehow, this comes as no surprise.