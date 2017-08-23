By Laurie Hanson

For Girl Scout Annette Wissuchek of Los Alamitos reading is fundamental for success in life and she hopes to inspire other children at the Youth Center’s Rossmoor After School Club and Learning Services (RASCALS) Program at Rossmoor Park to discover her passion for it in the coming school year.

With the support from her troop and project advisor Youth Center Board Member Karen Frankenberg, the 15-year-old Los Alamitos High School student hopes to collect 80 to 120 books to fill a mobile library to motivate kids in making reading part of their daily life. In taking on this project she hopes to gain leadership skills towards earning the Girl Scout’s Gold Award.

“My love for reading has always helped me in school, and books have inspired me to think deeper into subjects and always consider both sides of a story,” said Wissuchek. “I have always loved reading historical fiction and it has led to my love of history which is a possibility for my future.”

“Reading is a way of communication that’s vital to learn in today's modern world,” she said. “It is one of the top indicators for success and therefore needs to be part of any after-school program, to lead the children to success.”

Wissuchek who grew up attending Los Alamitos schools is having the initial book collection at various locations in and around the community until the end of August. The Youth Center is including a book collection drive to replenish the library as part of their annual fundraiser in support their after school programs.

“By providing books to read and an incentive program to encourage the children to read them, I hope to not only make the children in the RASCALS Program more proficient, but more importantly, I want to inspire them to like and make it part of their daily life,” she added. As part of her project, she plans to award books as prizes for the kids to take home in the event she collects over her goal of 120.

“I have always loved reading from a young age because of the stories it [books] communicates,” she said. “These stories can transport you to another world, and I find that fun and amazing. I was always read to and then read on my own quite a lot at home, so providing resources and encouragement for other children is very important to me.”

As part of her project, a group of volunteers and her physically built a light-weight mobile book shelf on wheels so it can be used in different locations for the Youth Center After School Programs though it is specifically designed for the RASCALS Program and is made with customized shelving for the all types of books she’s collecting.

“I hope to increase the reading proficiency of the children in the RASCALS Program, and encourage them to enjoy reading more,” said Wissuchek.

To donate books to the RASCALS Reading Program please call the Youth Center at 562-493-4043. For other information about the Youth Center programs visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org

Courtesy photos Annette(2).jpg- Pictured is Girl Scout Annette Wissuchek who along with volunteers built a mobile book shelf towards her Gold Award as part of the Youth Center’s Rossmoor After School Club and Learning Services (RASCALS) Reading Project to be implemented this fall. She hopes to collect 80 to 100 books between now and the end of summer at various locations around Los Alamitos.