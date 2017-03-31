By Amiya Moretta

“It is so rewarding to see families gain help and hope in a tragic situation,” said Susan Rueb, founder and president of Brain Rehabilitation And Injury Network (B.R.A.I.N.) in Cypress, California.

Unfortunately, because brain injuries are often hard to solve and require very individualized treatment plans, those suffering often spend years struggling to find treatment that is effective, spending a great deal of time suffering with very little treatment success. Or in the words of Rueb, “Once you’ve seen one brain injury, you’ve seen one brain injury. Every injury is different.”

Inspired by their own struggle with their oldest daughter to find adequate help, the Ruebs felt called to create a one-stop shop for brain injuries. At B.R.A.I.N, patients can come for rehabilitation and receive treatment that extends beyond traditional measures- but reaches deep into the core of each person by creating a space centered in love and belonging. B.R.A.I.N provides all-day programs, support groups, individualized therapies for traumatic and acquired brain injury survivors, and a community of love and empathy that is focused on guiding people towards healing and hope.

“ A brain injury occurs every 21 seconds and one brain injury affects approximately 40 people,” noted Rueb. According to Rueb, there is a lot our culture has done to keep us away from the basics of taking care of our brain. That is why this year’s Think Tank 2017 is on ‘Retraining the Brain: Back to Basics.’ This conference will be bringing people back to the basics of taking care of the brain including recognizing a healthy brain from an unhealthy brain and the necessary steps to get your brain in tip top shape.

The seminar will feature Dr. John Medina, a developmental molecular biologist focused on the genes involved in human brain development and the genetics of disorders. Dr. Medina is the author of the New York Times bestseller, “Brain Rules” and will focus on the aspects of keeping a brain healthy.

Other speakers will include Dr. Andrew Doan is a recognized expert in digital media applications in clinical medicine and addictions related to problematic use, Dr. Mary Kennedy, Ph.D., Professor of Communicative Sciences & Disorders at Chapman University, Orange, CA, Dr. Dee Gaines, Ph.D., who serves as a forensic expert, a VA Principle Investigator, a UCLA vol. clinical faculty, and as FGU faculty, and John Kelley, CEO of CereScan, a functional brain diagnostics company.

Admission for the event is $160 for licensed professionals (Continuing Education Credit available), $150 for the general public, and $100 for students with a valid student ID. Lower admission prices are available with the B.R.A.I.N. partnership card rate Corporate sponsorships are also available, ranging from $500 to $5,000. The 2017 Think Tank will take place on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m to 4p.m at the Cornerstone Building on 1000 N. Studebaker Road in Long Beach, CA.

Everyone is welcome to join the conference or come to the weekly meetings on Tuesday called F.B.I (Friends of Brain Injury) and learn about how they can keep a healthy brain. When asked how B.R.A.I.N has impacted Rueb over the years she responded by saying, “I think honestly, I’ve learned more empathy and patience to deal with people because just by looking at people, we can’t understand them.” Everyone is deserving of a place to feel loved and understood. If you are suffering from brain injury, know someone who is, or are simply interested in getting connected with B.R.A.I.N through volunteering or donating, visit www.thebrainsite.org or call 714-828-1760 for more information.



