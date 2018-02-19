A 2001 Rancho Alamitos High School graduate and Garden Grove native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the staff aboard Littoral Ship Squadron One, supporting one of the country’s most versatile combat ships.

Petty Officer 1st Class Darrell Post is a hull maintenance technician serving at Littoral Ship Squadron One in San Diego.

A hull maintenance technician is responsible for the metal work necessary to keep all types of shipboard structures in good shape.

“Following directions is something that I learned that has been vital to my success,” said Post. “Keeping a strong belief in procedural compliance has helped me to stay focused and allowed me to progress in the Navy.”

The ship’s technological benefits allow for swapping mission packages quickly, meaning sailors can support multiple missions, such as surface warfare, mine warfare, or anti-submarine warfare.

Designed to defeat threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft, littoral combat ships are a bold departure from traditional Navy shipbuilding programs. The LCS sustainment strategy was developed to take into account the unique design and manning of LCS and its associated mission modules.

“Every single day our LCS surface warriors prove they are the best and the brightest—let me tell you, they love their ships,” said Captain M. Jordan Harrison, Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE. “LCS are fast, agile, maneuverable, and the minimal crew manning affords leadership and qualification opportunities you won’t get anywhere else in the Navy. Visit one of our ships and you will see ensigns and chiefs at the helm because that is just how highly trained and talented and motivated and our officers and Sailors are in the LCS community.”

As one of the staff members at LCSRON supporting one of the Navy’s newest ships, Post explained they are building a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes. Staff members know how important it is for the Navy to develop new war-fighting capabilities to continue their success on the world’s oceans.

“My grandfather, dad, and brother all served in the Army,” Post said. “They were an influence in me joining the military because I saw how the military helped them set up to better their lives.”

Post’s proudest accomplishment was being awarded an Iraq campaign medal.

Through innovative planning, the design of systems, and crew requirements, the LCS platform allows the fleet to increase forward presence and optimize its personnel, improving the ability of the Navy to be where it matters, when it matters.

“Serving in the Navy has instilled in me structure and a sense of belonging,” Post said. “The chain of command makes this a special place to come to work each day. They have helped me every step of the way since I checked in.”