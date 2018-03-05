A man was sentenced to nine years in state prison recently for attacking his wife with a meat cleaver after an argument in their Garden Grove apartment.

The defendant is 48-year-old Thang Van Nguyen of Garden Grove. He was found guilty by a jury on Feb. 9 of felony counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, mayhem, and corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant.

At the time of the crime, Nguyen and his wife lived with their children in an apartment in Garden Grove. At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2016, Nguyen verbally argued with his wife in their apartment. During the course of the argument, Nguyen walked into the kitchen and grabbed a meat cleaver and attacked her, swinging the meat cleaver at her head and severely wounding her with deep lacerations.

The children were in the residence at the time of the crime, but were not harmed.

Nguyen contacted the Garden Grove Fire Department and paramedics transported the victim to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where she was placed in a medically induced coma and treated for a brain injury.

The Garden Grove Police Department investigated this case.