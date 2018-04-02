There is always something fun and free happening on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Prepare to dance this April! The first of the exciting events is a Swing Dance Lesson on Friday, April 6 from 6-7 p.m. It is the final lesson in a series that started in March. The swing sensation finishes in grand style on Sunday, April 15 from 5-7 p.m. with a Sip & Swing! Party to celebrate everyone’s best dance moves.

Keep dancing—the remarkable Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Segerstrom Center, with performances April 19-22. The center invites you to welcome the company back on Saturday, April 14 and participate in Revelations Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be a not-to-be missed community dance event with the plaza packed with dance aficionados of any or no experience ready to learn signature Ailey dance movements from company teachers and dancers. Revelations Celebration finishes in a grand finale with everyone performing a portion of Alvin Ailey’s beloved work, “Revelations.”

Celebrate World Creativity and Innovation Day during “Brilliance: A Night of Music and Light” on Saturday, April 21. Gather your friends, wear your favorite light-up or glow-in-the-dark accessories and enjoy a free concert with L.A.’s De Lux, a post-disco dance-punk DIY duo that sounds like they could have come out of 1979 or 1982 just as easily as 2013. You will glow and reflect in the special lighting effects planned for this luminescent evening. Get creative in the fun light painting photo booth. Center 360 Cafe will be open for a bit to eat and refreshers. Plus you can end the night in a risk-free drive home with Uber. First-timers, use the promo code “SCFTA” and get up to $15 off your ride!

And for a final note—you, live and in person on the Argyros Stage! you’ve shown your dance moves, now share your vocals with live karaoke on Saturday, April 28 from 6-9 p.m. Pick a song, nearly any song, because live karaoke is back on the Argyros Plaza with Casual Encounters! Make it a meet-up or your own “So You Think You Can Sing” party.