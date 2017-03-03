By Colleen Janssen

The iconic fountain at Forest Lawn has been turned back on. In an effort to conserve water during the drought, the Cypress location shut the fountain off and worked on ways to further conserve water on the 145-acre site.

The beautiful birds in the center sculpture propel water high in the air, while side jets shoot water in multiple configurations with dramatic effect. The result is a peaceful and picturesque attraction.

In addition to the work done to re-open the fountain, the entire property is now using recycled water.

“In August of 2016,” said Ben Sussman, Vice President Community Relations & Media Management. “We were thrilled to complete the project of bringing recycled water into our Cypress park.”

“In partnership with the City of Cerritos, who provides the water, we are proud to continue our commitment to water conservation.”

“Although the park itself is now using 100% recycled water,” Sussman continued. “This fountain uses some fresh water to help maintain the pipes and other parts of the system.”

California and Florida are the leaders in the use of reclaimed water in the United States. A committee of independent experts produced a U.S. National Research Council report released in 2012, finding that the expansion of wastewater use for irrigation, industrial uses and drinking water augmentation could significantly increase water availability.

During the drought, many companies, including Forest Lawn, and municipalities, found the lower cost of reclaimed water to be an attractive alternative to losing expensive turf and other landscaping. The additional cost for special piping and infrastructure will be mitigated over time with cost savings from recycled water usage. Large properties such as cemeteries, parks, golf courses and more have converted to recycled systems.

The next project at the site is a new chapel. “The Patriot’s Chapel is currently being constructed and should be completed in early 2018,” Sussman said. “This new 150-seat chapel is topped by a stunning dome that is 12-feet high and more than 36-feet in diameter.”

“The Cypress location is one Forest Lawn’s six memorial-parks located throughout Southern California and has been proudly serving families for more than six decades,” said Sussman.

Although Forest Lawn is a long-time company, they are forward-thinking in their solutions to challenges such as the drought, evidenced by developments such as the reclaimed water project.

The flower shop at this location was busy on Valentine’s Day, with some visitors seen stopping to view the newly re-started fountain in action. The shop offers flowers for all occasions and events, and is open to the public year-round.

Residents and visitors are welcomed to stop by and view the fountain, along with meeting Forest Lawn staff for all their mortuary and cemetery needs. The property, located at 4471 Lincoln Avenue, is open daily from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm during Daylight Saving Time.