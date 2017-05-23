Eugene Lee, a senior at Kennedy High School in La Palma, has been named the recipient of the Rossmoor-Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated’s Dorothy Sharp Scholarship.

Born in the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea, Lee moved with his family to the United States in 2012. In August 2016, he took the Oath of Enlistment and is currently a member of the United States Army Reserve, stationed at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base. Lee will attend California State University Fullerton in the fall where he will major in criminal justice.

The scholarship (one of two) will be awarded at the Rossmoor-Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated’s California Gold Scholarship FUNraiser on Saturday, June 10, at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach.

Named for one of the club’s founding members, the scholarship recognizes Dorothy Sharp’s years of service to the club and the Republican Party.

“We are honored that Eugene Lee is going to receive the recognition and scholarship,” said Scholarship Chairwoman Stephanie Janji. “America is a proud a nation of immigrants and Eugene exemplifies the best example of someone coming to our country and embracing our values.”

The community is invited to the rootin’ tootin’ Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach for the Rossmoor-Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated’s California Gold Scholarship FUNraiser on Saturday, June 10. The cost is $45 per person (until May 31, then $50).

Members and guests can saddle up to this event that includes scholarships awarded to deserving local high school students, boot stompin’ western line dancing with DJ Janet Karter, chuck wagon barbecue catered by Naples Rib Company, Miss Kitty’s no host bar, Calico silent auction and opportunity drawing, the best vendors this side of the Mississippi, and a delicious pie contest.

Reservations can be made by contacting Chris Barnes at Chris.Barnes4727@gmail or 562-865-3258.