Epic moments for guests at the Disneyland Resort this summer

1 Take the (dance) floor with the Guardians of the Galaxy: Star-Lord and Gamora will appear in the epic “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance-Off.” Classic songs blasted from Star-Lord’s boom box will inspire some friendly dance competition.

2 Help Rocket save his friends on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!: Before the action begins, guests will have to raise their hands and submit to a “bio scan” if they wish to enter The Collector’s private office. It’s the only way to gain clearance to view the amazing collection of Guardians on display, and the first step to joining Rocket’s escape plan.

3 Snap selfies with Super Heroes: Throughout Hollywood Land, guests will come face-to- face with some favorite Super Heroes. Photo opportunities with Avengers such as Captain America, as well as members of Guardians of the Galaxy like Groot, will make social media followers super envious.

4 Test your Super Hero skills: During the “Avengers Training Initiative,” young recruits will assemble with Black Widow and Hawkeye. Guests will learn techniques and skills from the pros and may be called upon to face off against the evil HYDRA organization.

5 Taste a bite of the action: Even Super Heroes need to eat, and guests will be able to fuel up with tasty limited-time food offerings. Summer of Heroes-themed offerings include The Most Dangerous Tacos in the Galaxy and a Multiverse Parfait.

6 Shop for fan favorites: Guests will find attraction-exclusive merchandise in the warehouse at the exit of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, including retro-designed apparel, adorable plush (courtesy of The Collector) and themed pins. Additional heroic apparel and cool souvenirs are available for guests to proudly show their Super Hero alliance.

7 Pay homage to the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland: Extended by popular demand through August 20, 2017, this nighttime parade features beloved Disney characters and stories, along with half a million twinkling lights and the popular, synthesized music of “Baroque Hoedown.”

8 Unwind on the Disneyland Railroad: Reopening this summer, the Disneyland Railroad debuts a new route through a beautiful, newly-imagined waterfront and over an elevated trestle above Rivers of America. Guests will hop aboard once again and take a grand circle tour around Walt Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

9 Explore Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island: Guests can let their imaginations soar as they take a log raft across the Rivers of America to this island hideaway, then set out by foot to discover its secret caves and passages.

10 Watch the Rivers of America blaze to life with “Fantasmic!:” The nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” returns with magical, new effects, music and Disney stories. This popular, breathtaking show stars Mickey Mouse and his extravagant dream.



