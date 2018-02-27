Centralia School District is proud to announce the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 17 Administrator of the Year for Curriculum & Instruction, Dr. Maria Martinez-Poulin.

Poulin was selected for this prestigious award based on her sustained, positive impact on student achievement and learning; effective collaboration in the creation and implementation of the program; exemplary management and educational practices; innovative approaches to dealing with complex challenges facing public education; and broad support and active involvement by the community.

“Central School District is fortunate to have exceptional leadership,” said Norma Martinez, Superintendent. “Our Governing Board, Leadership Team, Certificated and Classified employees all celebrate this acknowledgement of Dr. Poulin’s expertise and commitment.”

ACSA Region 17 will recognize all award recipients at the Orange County Administrators of the Year Banquet on May 7 in Irvine. Dr. Poulin is now in consideration for recognition by ACSA’s state Awards Committee.

The Centralia School District is located in beautiful Southern California in the northern part of Orange County, between Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Centralia School District was established in 1875 and today, the district’s eight elementary schools are located in the cities of Buena Park, Anaheim, and La Palma, serving approximately 4,400 students.