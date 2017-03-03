By Maryann Marino

You might say that he never runs out of time or energy when it comes to exercise.

For Scott Brunner, MD, a local family physician, every day of the week is a chance to get in some brisk jogging or some lap swimming. And he does it all as a way to help himself while helping others. “This is really about being able to stay active mentally and physically — and to preserve my own health,” he says about his daily morning regimen, which began in earnest more than 20 years ago. “And also, to be a bit of a role model for my own family and my patients.”

Dr. Brunner, who is with OptumCare Medical Group in Cypress, is particularly proud of his regular participation in local road races, most recently the one held at Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base, which he has done at least 10 times. Taking part in 10K events, which are his favorite ones, is a convenient and meaningful way to stay in touch with the community.

“It’s fun competition,” says the resident of Long Beach’s Belmont Shore about racing. “And it’s a great way to spend a Saturday morning. I end up seeing a lot of neighbors, a lot of patients and a lot of colleagues.”

Dr. Brunner absolutely believes that his patients — along with his two sons, ages 18 and 21 — get a motivational boost by knowing about his exercise habits. He recommends to virtually everyone who comes to his medical office that they get physically active and eat healthy foods.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of lifestyle and personal habits in attaining or maintaining good health,” he says, noting that he has to sometimes downplay the racing angle when talking with patients.

“I don’t want people to feel like running is the only way to get healthy and get good exercise,” he says. “It’s good for me and some people, but it’s not for everybody. But it’s an awfully efficient way to get healthy and stay healthy. And then there’s also the psychological benefits.”

Dr. Brunner believes that anyone at almost any age can get a jogging program started for themselves. “I tell them it’s never too late to start,” he says with a smile.

It begins with a proper medical evaluation and then builds from there, depending on what previous experience they have had with regular running. The doctor says it’s a very cool thing to see 70-, 80- and even 90-year-olds out there giving it a go at races.

“Some of them, of course, have been running all their lives,” he says. “Some of them started five years ago. Some of them started just this year. Some of these people are just amazing. They decided they wanted to do something aerobic.”

Dr. Brunner cautions, however, that some who run or do other regular exercising may be tempted to eat junk food, especially when celebrating birthdays or holidays, because they believe their workouts can compensate for the digestive diversions. That’s OK, he says, as long as a person’s general eating habits are healthy and they are staying “ahead of the game.”

An exercise program, he believes, is like beginning any journey. “You start one step at a time,” he says. “And I encourage people to be as active as they can be. To visualize it and to live it.”

Dr. Brunner seems to do that very well. “I practice what I preach,” he says. “It’s just something that feels good. It’s doing the right thing. It just makes sense.”

You might say that for the good doctor it’s just a case of running for his life.

Photo by Matt Fukushim

Caption 6: Scott Brunner, MD with OptumCare Medical Group in Cypress crosses the Race on the Base finish line at the 36th

Annual Community event held on Saturday, February 25, 2017. Dr. Brunner, an avid runner, practices what he preaches to his patients exercise is one of the keys to a healthy life.