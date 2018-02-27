This past holiday season, the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress partnered with community members and organizations to collect gifts and meals for Club families that had requested assistance.

Old Navy of Cerritos, Cypress High School Basketball, and SoCal Office Technologies sponsored gifts for three families each, and On the Ball Fitness provided gifts for one Club family. Ten Club families were supported by Seacoast Grace Church this holiday season, through their annual gift donation. The Cypress Soroptimists provided groceries and gift cards to four families, along with Bethlehem Lutheran Church, who donated gifts for 26 different Club members. Additional gifts were donated through the Cypress Park Senior Community, as well as several personal donors and community members.

The Cypress Police Department donated Thanksgiving Day meals for five families, and six Boys & Girls Club of Cypress members were selected to participate in the Shop with a Cop program, which included a shopping spree with officers at Target. This year the Rotary Club of Cypress bought gifts for forty children during their annual group shopping trip to Target, on top of sponsoring the Club’s annual Family Holiday Party. Furthermore, 25 members from the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress at King Elementary were given a special opportunity to go on a sponsored shopping spree at the Cerritos UNIQLO store.

The holiday cheer was evident in the smiling faces of each Club parent and child as they loaded their cars with their wrapped gifts. In all, the Club’s Holiday Gift Program gave over 130 different children a holiday gift this season. The Boys & Girls Club of Cypress is truly grateful to all of the generous donors and organizations that contributed gifts this year. You have helped create a memorable and special holiday for so many Club families.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress, stop by the Club at 10161 Moody St. in Cypress, call 714-527-2697, or visit www.bgccypress.com.