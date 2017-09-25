America has a long and complicated history. However, what is proven time and time again is America’s ability to come together to fight against intolerance to create a better country and a better world. The Sept. 14 meeting of Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was filled with three special events that included celebrating members birthdays, trying Filipino treats, and listening to guest speakers from the GO FOR BROKE National Education Center in L.A to better understand how Japanese soliders played a role in fighting for justice.

The meeting started with President Don Izumihara honoring members Ann Ohara, Pam Sinclair, and John Sugita who celebrated their birthdays in September. They were serenaded with the singing of “Happy Birthday” in English and Hawaiian and the Hawaiian anthem, Hawaii Pono ‘i.

After a brief business meeting, members and guests were treated to special Filipino treats prepared by the Filipinas who are members of the club. The women all dressed in colorful blouses called kimonas and proudly shared pancit noodles, deep fried coconut balls and other snacks.

President Don then introduced guest speakers for the day meeting, Ms. Tessa Cencula, who represented the Go For Broke National Education Center in Los Angeles and Noboru “Don” Seki, a veteran who fought with the 442 Regimental Combat Team and the 100th Infantry Battalion in the European Theater in World War II.

Ms. Cencula described the history of the famous 442nd Regimental Combat Team from its start in Hawaii as the Varsity Victory Volunteers. They became part of the 100th Infantry Battalion (one puka puka in Hawaiian pidgin). Finally, they joined with Japanese volunteers in California in the 442nd Combat Team in California. At first, the Japanese in Hawaii who were born in Hawaii were not allowed to join the army, but when they were permitted to join, Ms. Cencula said that 10,000 young men volunteered. They were called Nisei or second generation of GO FOR BROKE. That meant they would put all their effort to defeat the enemy abroad and prejudice at home to ensure a future where there would be racial tolerance for their families and future generations.

Don Seki was a member of the famous 442nd Regimental Combat Team that rescued 200 members of a Texas unit. Although they were successful in rescuing the Texans, the 442nd Team lost many of their own members. Don said that he was injured in that battle and lost a large part of his left arm. At 94 years of age now, he vividly described his experience of being gunned down by German machine guns and spoke clearly and confidently. He said he was a “tough guy” and survived the war and the loss of his arm. He now lives in a veterans’ home in Los Angeles.

Members told him that they appreciated his service in World War II and thanked him for his service.

Tessa Cencula said that the GO FOR BROKE National Education Center built and dedicated a monument in 1999 as a tribute to honor the Nisei soldiers who fought overseas in World War II. She said that the Education Center now has recordings of more than 1,200 stories that are oral histories of Japanese Americans experiences. She hoped that people would come to visit the GO FOR BROKE National Education Center where they educate people about the Japanese experience during World War II, remember the heroism of the Japanese American veterans, and inspire people to have courage to fight for racial tolerance in their lives.

The GO FOR BROKE National Education Center is located at 355 E. 1st Street, Suite 200, Los Angeles, Ca 90012. For more information about the Center, call 310-328-0907 or check www.goforbroke.org.