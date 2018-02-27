The musicians of Da’Hawaii Seniors Club performed at the City of Cerritos Recreation Services Division and the Let Freedom Ring Committee’s Festival of Friendship on Saturday, Feb. 3. Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s musicians were one of 10 cultural acts that performed on the Forever 21 Stage that connected cultures through music and dance.

Many club members came to cheer for the club’s musicians as they sang six different songs. The songs were selected by Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s Co-Public Performance Vice President John Yanagihara. They performed old favorites such as “Diana,” songs about Hawaii including “Hanalei Moon,” “White Sandy Beach,” “Pua Mana,” and nostalgic songs about the past in “Waimanalo Blues” and “Happy Me.”

The Let Freedom Ring Committee posed in front of Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club as they opened the Festival of Friendship at 12 p.m. at the Forever 21 Stage.

Club members also went to the Nordstrom Stage at the Los Cerritos Center to watch hulas by the Na Ipo Hula dancers at 2:35 p.m. and also stayed to watch the Kokoro KaraTaiko drummers that followed.

With 20 acts being performed on two different stages from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., it was not possible to see all of the acts. However, it was wonderful to see and hear the rich diversity of the different cultures that are part of the people of Cerritos portrayed in songs and dances.