Sometimes laughter can be the best medicine. Just ask Destiny Pope of Cypress. The 10-year-old was one of hundreds of kids around the nation who submitted material for a series of new joke books. In addition to bringing laughter and enjoyment, and helping promote early reading by young learners, the humorous publications have a serious purpose: to raise funds to help families pay for children’s medical expenses not covered, or not fully covered, by a commercial health insurance plan.

The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) sponsored the books. The titles are “Cool Jokes for Summer,” “Sweets, Treats & Eats Jokes,” and “Holiday, Celebration & Birthday Jokes.” They have been recently released to coincide with National Literacy Month in September.

The books, which feature hundreds of side-splitters, one-liners, comical yarns and classic “knock-knock” inquiries, are geared for children ages 4 to 12, but can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The books are available on Amazon for $5.99 each.

“We’re all familiar with the wise adage that laughter is the best medicine, and so is the comfort in knowing that your child’s medical condition is being treated and paid for,” said UHCCF President Matt Peterson. “These kid-inspired joke books will bring many laughs and will help many families struggling with medical costs.”

In 2014, UHCCF released its first joke book, “Little Book-Big Laughs.” The foundation released two more joke books the following year. In addition to joke books, UHCCF publishes and sells the award-winning Oliver & Hope™ storybooks, also available on Amazon.

Proceeds from all UHCCF books fund UHCCF child medical grants for families across the United States. To be eligible for a grant, children must be 16 years of age or younger. Also, families must meet economic guidelines, reside in the United States and have a commercial health insurance plan. But families do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

For more information, visit www.UHCCF.org. So what was the joke Destiny sent in that got accepted for publication? It was a pretty good one. Here goes: "Why did the chicken want to be in the band? Because he wanted to play the drumsticks." Now that’s worth a healthy laugh or two.